与我签订契约，成为救世勇者吧！ update for 20 November 2022

Update Log # 13 -- v0.6.22

20 November 2022

Update Log # 13 -- v0.6.22

This time, some archers' cards and elements have been added

Card addition
  • Bounce attack==new card, card effect is, launch skill attack, and cause 3 points of damage for 3/5 times
  • Piercing element==new card, card effect is, battle roar: obtain a piercing combo/piercing combo+
  • Flame element==new card, card effect is, battle roar: activate another/all friendly elements, so that they can attack immediately
  • Sharp element==new card, card effect is, death words: all attacks of the brave in this round bring 1/2 armor
Card adjustment
  • Enlarge the quiver==the card effect is adjusted to, and the upper hand limit is increased by 2/3

Bounce Attack Demo:

