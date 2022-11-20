Update Log # 13 -- v0.6.22

This time, some archers' cards and elements have been added
Card addition
- Bounce attack==new card, card effect is, launch skill attack, and cause 3 points of damage for 3/5 times
- Piercing element==new card, card effect is, battle roar: obtain a piercing combo/piercing combo+
- Flame element==new card, card effect is, battle roar: activate another/all friendly elements, so that they can attack immediately
- Sharp element==new card, card effect is, death words: all attacks of the brave in this round bring 1/2 armor
Card adjustment
- Enlarge the quiver==the card effect is adjusted to, and the upper hand limit is increased by 2/3
Bounce Attack Demo:
Changed files in this update