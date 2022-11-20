Seems the last patch introduced a perf issue, that's been hopefully fixed. In addition there was a bug for users with powerful GPU's not having dynamic resolution scaling down when CPU bound. This has been fixed.
Snipe Hunt update for 20 November 2022
Dynamic Resolution re-fix
Patchnotes via Steam Community
