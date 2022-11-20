 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Snipe Hunt update for 20 November 2022

Dynamic Resolution re-fix

Share · View all patches · Build 9976652 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Seems the last patch introduced a perf issue, that's been hopefully fixed. In addition there was a bug for users with powerful GPU's not having dynamic resolution scaling down when CPU bound. This has been fixed.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1975371
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link