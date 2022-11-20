 Skip to content

Perseus: Titan Slayer - Free Trial update for 20 November 2022

Perseus - Free Trial - Update 3

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Reworked the reworked Rolling, Rolling is now Diving; you can't attack while diving but you can still cast spells, also applies Dash Impact upgrade by default.
  • Removed Dash Impact from Upgrades.
  • Increased Dragon fire cooldown while flying.
  • Reduced most enemies projectiles move speed.
  • Northern Outskirts map snow color is now grey.
  • Reduced the brightness of most maps.
  • Lighting is now darker.
  • Increased enemies attack wait time.
  • Improved evasion visuals.
  • Added an option to toggle Auto Casting Spells in Survivor mode.
  • Added FPS limit option.
  • Shopkeeper and Skillpoints and other NPCs no longer block the player while diving.

