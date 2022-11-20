- Reworked the reworked Rolling, Rolling is now Diving; you can't attack while diving but you can still cast spells, also applies Dash Impact upgrade by default.
- Removed Dash Impact from Upgrades.
- Increased Dragon fire cooldown while flying.
- Reduced most enemies projectiles move speed.
- Northern Outskirts map snow color is now grey.
- Reduced the brightness of most maps.
- Lighting is now darker.
- Increased enemies attack wait time.
- Improved evasion visuals.
- Added an option to toggle Auto Casting Spells in Survivor mode.
- Added FPS limit option.
- Shopkeeper and Skillpoints and other NPCs no longer block the player while diving.
Perseus: Titan Slayer - Free Trial update for 20 November 2022
Perseus - Free Trial - Update 3
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update