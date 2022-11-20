 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Abrissprofi Online update for 20 November 2022

Update 1.01

Share · View all patches · Build 9976592 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • fixed bug when character stumbled and jackhammer or grinder couldn't be dropped
  • menu UI: added hint about how to continue in a previously started job

Changed files in this update

Abrissprofi Content Depot 823231
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link