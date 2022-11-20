 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Night Of The Penanggalan update for 20 November 2022

Update Notes For 20th November 2022

Share · View all patches · Build 9976520 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version 1.3b

  • Autosave at key point in the game.
  • Retry button if killed.
  • Continue button at main menu if key point autosave reached. Starting a new game after this will delete the save slot.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2152291
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link