Update Notes For 20th November 2022

Version 1.3b
- Autosave at key point in the game.
- Retry button if killed.
- Continue button at main menu if key point autosave reached. Starting a new game after this will delete the save slot.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Version 1.3b
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update