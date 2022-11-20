Update 0.1.11

Additions
- Dodging leaves a brief silhouette behind that activates dodge effects
- Note buttons will indicate any new notes
- A few new area pre/suffixes
- Added some new SFX
Adjustments
- Shrines will spawn common tokens when neutral to the player
- An unstuck weapon will be immune to sticking during the backswing
- The player can no longer interact or inspect while stuck
- Reduced the weight penalty on a weapon part's momentum
- Invisibility will hide armor and clothes
- Parties will no longer stay at a location they claim (this goes for the starting area as well)
- NPCs will occasionally pick up offhand items
- Follows are calmer when you're standing still
- Travelling between areas will tire the player even if they just rested
- Areas should no longer have identical names
- Visual update to the weapon design screen
- The current note category is displayed
- Minor adjustments to some weapon parts
- Minor adjustments to some spells
Bugfixes
- Armor stands and corpses no longer duplicate
- NPCs will correctly display their tabards after loading a save
- Fixed some items not saving correctly
- Weapons no longer get stuck in a wind up loop at high levels of DEX and STR
- Getting stuck on a newly dead enemy won't send you flying through the walls
- Arrows loosed from an enchanted bow will no longer flash whenever the bow flashes
- Dodging will no longer trigger the slow motion effect if the damage was undodgeable
- Floor traps won't inexplicably hide right in front of you
- Inching forward will correctly update the player's current tile
- Fixed a room that could lock the player inside
- The Adaptive Defense star will actually work for the player now
- Fixed some minor UI issues relating to high resolution displays
Saved games may not work with new updates
