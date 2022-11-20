 Skip to content

A Violent Revelry update for 20 November 2022

Update 0.1.11

Last edited by Wendy

Additions

  • Dodging leaves a brief silhouette behind that activates dodge effects
  • Note buttons will indicate any new notes
  • A few new area pre/suffixes
  • Added some new SFX

Adjustments

  • Shrines will spawn common tokens when neutral to the player
  • An unstuck weapon will be immune to sticking during the backswing
  • The player can no longer interact or inspect while stuck
  • Reduced the weight penalty on a weapon part's momentum
  • Invisibility will hide armor and clothes
  • Parties will no longer stay at a location they claim (this goes for the starting area as well)
  • NPCs will occasionally pick up offhand items
  • Follows are calmer when you're standing still
  • Travelling between areas will tire the player even if they just rested
  • Areas should no longer have identical names
  • Visual update to the weapon design screen
  • The current note category is displayed
  • Minor adjustments to some weapon parts
  • Minor adjustments to some spells

Bugfixes

  • Armor stands and corpses no longer duplicate
  • NPCs will correctly display their tabards after loading a save
  • Fixed some items not saving correctly
  • Weapons no longer get stuck in a wind up loop at high levels of DEX and STR
  • Getting stuck on a newly dead enemy won't send you flying through the walls
  • Arrows loosed from an enchanted bow will no longer flash whenever the bow flashes
  • Dodging will no longer trigger the slow motion effect if the damage was undodgeable
  • Floor traps won't inexplicably hide right in front of you
  • Inching forward will correctly update the player's current tile
  • Fixed a room that could lock the player inside
  • The Adaptive Defense star will actually work for the player now
  • Fixed some minor UI issues relating to high resolution displays

Saved games may not work with new updates

