- BALANCE: red, yellow, green, white squirrel sizes +20%
- BALANCE: headshots (x2 damage)
- MULTIPLAYER: on screen squirrels from 15 to 25
- MAP UPDATE: Training Ground map (walkways)
- AUDIO FIX: AI weapon fire sound replication
Squirrelmageddon! update for 19 November 2022
v1.07.390 - Squirrel Balancing
Patchnotes via Steam Community
