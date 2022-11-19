 Skip to content

Squirrelmageddon! update for 19 November 2022

v1.07.390 - Squirrel Balancing

Build 9976271

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • BALANCE: red, yellow, green, white squirrel sizes +20%
  • BALANCE: headshots (x2 damage)
  • MULTIPLAYER: on screen squirrels from 15 to 25
  • MAP UPDATE: Training Ground map (walkways)
  • AUDIO FIX: AI weapon fire sound replication

