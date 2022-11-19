- Bug Fix: Wand projeciles now are destroyed when they hit enemy projectiles.
- Bug Fix: Attacking in air with dagger, dashing doesnt work if it's done fast enough. (possibly this was issue on other dagger attack animations which was also fixed if that was the case)
- Bug Fix: Zeus Loves You blessing now can appear again in the chests.
- Bug Fix: In tutorial scene, if out of mana, the skills now flash red like in combat scene.
- Bug Fix: In tutorial scene, if gained a buff (for example berserk from wooden sword), the notification text now appears correctly.
- Improvement: Starting Goblin mage and warrior now have introduction and introduction cancel animations.
- Improvement: Undead Goblin mage and warrior now have different introduction and introduction cancel animations.
- Improvement: Starting Goblin Mage and Warrior introduction cancel distance reduced from 1.5 to 1.4.
- Improvement: Undead Goblin Mage and Warrior introduction cancel distance reduced from 1.5 to 1.
- Improvement: Forest Skeleton introduction cancel distance reduced from 1.2 to 1.
- Improvement: DEX upgrade description corrected by removing word "physical" as this is no longer the case since last update.
- Balance: Starting potions now cost 2 fungi instead of 3.
- Balance: Unlocking starting wand and starting dagger now costs 6 fungi instead of 15.
Rogue Blight Playtest update for 19 November 2022
Patch 21
Patchnotes via Steam Community
