 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Luck be a Landlord update for 19 November 2022

Content Patch #18 -- Hotfix #9

Share · View all patches · Build 9975887 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The game has been patched to fix a few bugs.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a bug where Reroll Essence could cause the texture of Five-Sided Die and Three-Sided Die to be incorrect
  • Fixed a bug where endless mode music tracks weren't guaranteed to play after winning the boss fight
  • Fixed a bug where a music track would briefly play between a new email appearing and paying the 12th rent payment
  • Fixed a bug where music tracks weren't cycling in endless mode after winning the boss fight
  • Fixed a bug where the icons in fine print could become desynced in the inventory
  • Fixed a bug where the game would crash if a specific line of fine print was added and the language was set to Korean
  • Fixed a bug where the only obtainable Essence was Pool Ball Essence under certain circumstances

Changed files in this update

Windows Content Depot 1404851
  • Loading history…
Mac Content Depot 1404852
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot Depot 1404853
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link