Content Patch #18 -- Hotfix #9

The game has been patched to fix a few bugs.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug where Reroll Essence could cause the texture of Five-Sided Die and Three-Sided Die to be incorrect
- Fixed a bug where endless mode music tracks weren't guaranteed to play after winning the boss fight
- Fixed a bug where a music track would briefly play between a new email appearing and paying the 12th rent payment
- Fixed a bug where music tracks weren't cycling in endless mode after winning the boss fight
- Fixed a bug where the icons in fine print could become desynced in the inventory
- Fixed a bug where the game would crash if a specific line of fine print was added and the language was set to Korean
- Fixed a bug where the only obtainable Essence was Pool Ball Essence under certain circumstances
Changed files in this update