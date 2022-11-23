Yuligans Year 2 Update - Now Available!

Gather round, fellow Yuligans!

The Christmas season is upon us once again. To celebrate two years of Yuligans, we’re releasing our Year 2 Update alongside our deepest discount yet!

With this update, we have tripled the amount of default epilogues that a player can encounter, since launch. We’ve also added stories that reference cut content from the game. See if you can find them all!

Everyone at The Worst of Friends appreciates the love and support of those that have played. Thank you all so much for an amazing two years!

Merry Christmas!