 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Yuligans: Christmas is Coming! update for 23 November 2022

Yuligans Year 2 Update - Now Available!

Share · View all patches · Build 9975881 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Gather round, fellow Yuligans!

The Christmas season is upon us once again. To celebrate two years of Yuligans, we’re releasing our Year 2 Update alongside our deepest discount yet!

With this update, we have tripled the amount of default epilogues that a player can encounter, since launch. We’ve also added stories that reference cut content from the game. See if you can find them all!

Everyone at The Worst of Friends appreciates the love and support of those that have played. Thank you all so much for an amazing two years!

Merry Christmas!

  • Galen

Changed files in this update

Yuligans: Christmas is Coming! Content Depot 1457991
  • Loading history…
Yuligans: Christmas is Coming! Depot Depot 1457992
  • Loading history…
Yuligans: Christmas is Coming! Depot Depot 1457993
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link