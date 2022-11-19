 Skip to content

Clip maker update for 19 November 2022

+ 360-degree (stereoscopic) video recording

Share · View all patches · Build 9975785 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I have made by your requests:

  • 360-degree (stereoscopic) video recording

  • Error message appear if:
    First and last position are not the Camera position
    Timeline does not have 2 positions

Changed files in this update

Clip maker Content Depot 1536421
