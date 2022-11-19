 Skip to content

Dark Adaption Playtest update for 19 November 2022

Update - Version 0.69.0 (Beta Playtest)

Update - Version 0.69.0 (Beta Playtest) · Last edited by Wendy

Fixes

  • Fix: Samples in Lobby were invisible to cameras.
  • Fix: Glue slowdown would not always work when a player steps in glue.
  • Removed lightswitches from HUD view, to make it easier to see all devices the player can connect to.
  • Fix: Better scaling for playernames.
  • Fix: Stealth Mode would sometimes not work or not be visible for all players.
  • Fix: Flashlight and Stealth Mode would not always stop, when player's battery was empty.
  • Fix: HUD modes (trail mode and nightvision mode) would sometimes not deactivate when battery was depleted.
  • Fix: Alien would sometimes stop at the edge of doors.

Features

  • Audio Occlusion: Sounds change, depending on if they are in another room.
  • Improved alien senses (vision).
  • Removed ambient music in-game (test to see if it leads to more suspense).
  • Added reverb zones to all rooms (sounds inside a room change depend on size and material of the room -> more echo in big rooms).

