Update - Version 0.69.0 (Beta Playtest)

Fixes
- Fix: Samples in Lobby were invisible to cameras.
- Fix: Glue slowdown would not always work when a player steps in glue.
- Removed lightswitches from HUD view, to make it easier to see all devices the player can connect to.
- Fix: Better scaling for playernames.
- Fix: Stealth Mode would sometimes not work or not be visible for all players.
- Fix: Flashlight and Stealth Mode would not always stop, when player's battery was empty.
- Fix: HUD modes (trail mode and nightvision mode) would sometimes not deactivate when battery was depleted.
- Fix: Alien would sometimes stop at the edge of doors.
Features
- Audio Occlusion: Sounds change, depending on if they are in another room.
- Improved alien senses (vision).
- Removed ambient music in-game (test to see if it leads to more suspense).
- Added reverb zones to all rooms (sounds inside a room change depend on size and material of the room -> more echo in big rooms).
