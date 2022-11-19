 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Relapse update for 19 November 2022

v1.1.17

Share · View all patches · Build 9975709 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch Notes for v1.1.17

Fixes:

  • Fixed an issue with one of the Act 3 bosses incorrectly rewarding the wrong ID for forest familiar pet, resulting in a blank image unlock of a different drake unit.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1968321
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link