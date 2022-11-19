- New scenario: 28 "Crude Instruments"
- All Skirmish missions now feature different enemy forces every play!
- AI HE shell override and accurate aim use
- "Tabletop" bocage LOS rules settings option
- Various small improvements and bug fixes
The Troop update for 19 November 2022
19th November Update
