The Troop update for 19 November 2022

19th November Update

Share · View all patches · Build 9975651 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • New scenario: 28 "Crude Instruments"
  • All Skirmish missions now feature different enemy forces every play!
  • AI HE shell override and accurate aim use
  • "Tabletop" bocage LOS rules settings option
  • Various small improvements and bug fixes

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1363741
