 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Playtime with Hoogie update for 19 November 2022

Playtime with Hoogie v4.0 update

Share · View all patches · Build 9975598 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Fixed a feature where Hoogie will not move from his spawn point
    if the 'Disable intros' is not toggled.

  • Added a feature where you can auto continue the day without having to go the
    main menu.

Any other problems, just let me know :)

Changed files in this update

Depot 1908732
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link