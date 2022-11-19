Playtime with Hoogie v4.0 update

-
Fixed a feature where Hoogie will not move from his spawn point
if the 'Disable intros' is not toggled.
-
Added a feature where you can auto continue the day without having to go the
main menu.
Any other problems, just let me know :)
