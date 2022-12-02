D.E.V Bloodline FullRealese V.1.6.0

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello,

After 3 years of development the game is finally finished which doesn't mean it's the end of the franchise. Thanks again to all beta testers who helped us stabilize the game as much as possible.



Bugfixes

Fixed an issue that cause players to get stuck in certain areas

Fixed an bug that caused players not been able to use computer in office

Fixed an bug that caused the chair to move on his own in office

Fixed an bug that caused fps drops on floor in certain areas

Q&A

Q: What is your plan for the future?

A: we still looking up for updates in the future to improve gameplay.

Q: Any future DLCs?

A: Maybe?

Q: if i find a bug or glitch where can i report this?

A: report this to "corebeastinteractive80@gmail.com" or join our discord

Q: What was the hardest level for the team to make from scratch

A: the office was one of the hardest and biggest thing out there. many bugs,many performance issue etc

but glad its mostly or hopefully fixed.

NOTE

Please report Bugs to:

Email: corebeastinteractive80@gmail.com

Discord: https://discord.gg/9w6QaACkgs