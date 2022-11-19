Graphical enhancements, stable framerates, co-op fix, and more.

Today is a much welcome change.
Fixes:
- Items no longer desync when dropped in co-op.
- Fixed bug where monster would sometimes trigger a chase but not actually chase.
Enhancements:
- Change the dynamic resolution upscale method to TAA for improved image quality.
- Underlying engine upgrade which will boost the overall visual fidelity across the board.
- Stabilized the FPS for a smoother experience.
- Improved vegetation animations.
Other:
- The monster is now more obvious about when it's warning you to keep back.
- Monster speed boosted during prowling.
- The delay from the monster warning you and deciding to chase you is now reduced slightly with a further reduction based on stress level.
