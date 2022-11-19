 Skip to content

Snipe Hunt update for 19 November 2022

Graphical enhancements, stable framerates, co-op fix, and more.

Build 9975555

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Today is a much welcome change.

Fixes:

  • Items no longer desync when dropped in co-op.
  • Fixed bug where monster would sometimes trigger a chase but not actually chase.

Enhancements:

  • Change the dynamic resolution upscale method to TAA for improved image quality.
  • Underlying engine upgrade which will boost the overall visual fidelity across the board.
  • Stabilized the FPS for a smoother experience.
  • Improved vegetation animations.

Other:

  • The monster is now more obvious about when it's warning you to keep back.
  • Monster speed boosted during prowling.
  • The delay from the monster warning you and deciding to chase you is now reduced slightly with a further reduction based on stress level.

Changed files in this update

