This version adds:

New pilot head models Rear machine gun is guarded against shooting your own a/c. This is similar to the way you can't shoot your own propellor. New aerodynamic improvements to Hansa Joining as a gunner in multiplayer

Once you have begun hosting or have joined a game, go to the in-game menu and select the gunner icon.

Use Select or Return to cycle through the available aircraft.