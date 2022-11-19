Crystal Project Update: Version 1.3.2

New features:
- Can now set Audio Engine and NAudio Latency in the More Options menu instead of needing to create a system.ini file. These options are only needed if you experience audio problems.
- The Controls menu now has a configuration for mapping a key/button to Map.
- When monsters and/or bosses are randomized, the monster location in the Archive menu now shows a location which the monster has been randomized to.
Bug fixes:
- Assassin's Harm Power and Harm Magic abilities have had the arrow removed from their animations since they no longer require a bow. In Vanilla mode, the animations remain unchanged.
- Chaos Mode Salmon Eater's Crazed status is now applied properly.
- Chaos Mode Hermetic's "damage taken while charging ability CT" is now applied properly.
- Chaos Mode Rexosaur's "damage taken while charging ability CT" is now applied properly.
Balance changes:
- Fencer's Checkmate ability now provides a luck bonus while used. Only applies to the player's version of Checkmate.
Changed files in this update