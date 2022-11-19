 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Crystal Project update for 19 November 2022

Crystal Project Update: Version 1.3.2

Share · View all patches · Build 9975371 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
New features:
  • Can now set Audio Engine and NAudio Latency in the More Options menu instead of needing to create a system.ini file. These options are only needed if you experience audio problems.
  • The Controls menu now has a configuration for mapping a key/button to Map.
  • When monsters and/or bosses are randomized, the monster location in the Archive menu now shows a location which the monster has been randomized to.
Bug fixes:
  • Assassin's Harm Power and Harm Magic abilities have had the arrow removed from their animations since they no longer require a bow. In Vanilla mode, the animations remain unchanged.
  • Chaos Mode Salmon Eater's Crazed status is now applied properly.
  • Chaos Mode Hermetic's "damage taken while charging ability CT" is now applied properly.
  • Chaos Mode Rexosaur's "damage taken while charging ability CT" is now applied properly.
Balance changes:
  • Fencer's Checkmate ability now provides a luck bonus while used. Only applies to the player's version of Checkmate.

Changed files in this update

Crystal Project Windows Depot 1637731
  • Loading history…
Crystal Project Linux Depot 1637732
  • Loading history…
Crystal Project MacOS Depot 1637733
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link