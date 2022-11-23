- Added the option to retry a failed login attempt.
- Long Clicking (or right clicking) an offline match in the main menu will now offer the option to rename matches.
- Added the option to always display the remaining time in an online match that has a timeout set. This was previously only available for quick matches.
- Updated the translations.
- When searching for opponents for new online matches the ignore button now also works.
- When using the "Next Match" button it will now respect the selected order for online matches.
- Tournament matches that timed out will now be shown in a different
Hnefatafl update for 23 November 2022
Release 3.91
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Hnefatafl Content Depot 1249511
- Loading history…
"Hnefatafl"-Linux Depot 1249512
- Loading history…
"Hnefatafl"-MacOS Depot 1249513
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update