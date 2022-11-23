 Skip to content

Hnefatafl update for 23 November 2022

Release 3.91

  • Added the option to retry a failed login attempt.
  • Long Clicking (or right clicking) an offline match in the main menu will now offer the option to rename matches.
  • Added the option to always display the remaining time in an online match that has a timeout set. This was previously only available for quick matches.
  • Updated the translations.
  • When searching for opponents for new online matches the ignore button now also works.
  • When using the "Next Match" button it will now respect the selected order for online matches.
  • Tournament matches that timed out will now be shown in a different

