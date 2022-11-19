 Skip to content

Marble Trap update for 19 November 2022

Marble Trap Third Content Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The game is updated with 24 levels and 5 new obstacles.

  • SawBlades, Blades that move horizontally and vertically.
  • Cannon Kart, an upgraded version of the cannon that now moves from left to right.
  • Flip Spike, a hidden spike that appears when you are near
  • Appearing Tile, a tile that appears when you are near making a bridge, sometimes has a spike on it.
  • Moving Platforms, they move and are sometimes armed with an obstacle on top

The new levels have a new look and the daily run is also updated with these new tiles and obstacles.

See the trailer below to see what's added:

