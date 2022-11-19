Update 1.5.0

- added pickable story pages/notes
- fixed taser gun bullet not hitting target at very close range
- fixed gamepad behaviour in game menu
- changed the display duration of the message after picking up an item
- changed credits->menu transition duration
