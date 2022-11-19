 Skip to content

Shadelight update for 19 November 2022

Update 1.5.0

Build 9975112

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • added pickable story pages/notes
  • fixed taser gun bullet not hitting target at very close range
  • fixed gamepad behaviour in game menu
  • changed the display duration of the message after picking up an item
  • changed credits->menu transition duration

