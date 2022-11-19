 Skip to content

Side Effect update for 19 November 2022

1.5.4 - Weekly update

Global

  • Sky temple updated (easy / medium / hard)
  • New item: abyssal codex
  • Smooth camera reworked: it no longer targets the selected tile but travel to cameras strategically placed in the level instead, and you should not fall outside the level anymore

Fixes

  • Spells inside the glossary match with the spell power
  • Water temple: fixed number of hydra spawned (hydra)
  • Purple marker displays correctly
  • Conjuration: correctly charges when a piece loses holy / curse with an other way than conjuration itself

Side Effect Content Depot 1678341
