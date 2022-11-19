1.5.4 - Weekly update

Global
- Sky temple updated (easy / medium / hard)
- New item: abyssal codex
- Smooth camera reworked: it no longer targets the selected tile but travel to cameras strategically placed in the level instead, and you should not fall outside the level anymore
Fixes
- Spells inside the glossary match with the spell power
- Water temple: fixed number of hydra spawned (hydra)
- Purple marker displays correctly
- Conjuration: correctly charges when a piece loses holy / curse with an other way than conjuration itself
