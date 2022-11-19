 Skip to content

SIMBA THE CAT update for 19 November 2022

secret chickens

Share · View all patches · Build 9975069 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • secret chickens inside all levels extra -
    (for the 3 secret chickens for each extra level,
    you won't have the count, they are secret and must be found)

-exit game-
(solved bug "exit game" connected with load game and new game)

Changed files in this update

Depot 2027171
