The Forked Road update for 19 November 2022

Update 0.17

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added:

  • Now you can equip runes before using them. To do this, just point at the rune in the quick menu. And then press LMB with the light on to use it.
  • Added Steam Cloud support
  • Now you can jump over obstacles during the sprint. Also now you can jump into windows. (Such windows are still only present in the intro level, but will soon appear on the other levels)
  • The intro level and chapter 1 have been expanded.

Fixed or changed:

  • Small changes in chapter 3
  • The camera now does not go through the character.
  • One of the roads to the main warehouse was removed (Chapter 5)
  • The weight of runes has been increased, and the weight of dust has been reduced.

