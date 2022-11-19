The Hotel - update 1.07

Share · View all patches · Build 9974965 · Last edited 19 November 2022 – 14:06:12 UTC by Wendy

Thanks everyone for the support and for bugs reporting.

I rushed the last 24 hours fixing the game as much that I can!



What's new in 1.07



BUG FIXED:

"Naruto Glitch" on Zombies during paired animations: on some computers strange things happened. That was due to a problem between Timeline animation and rigidbody. Ammo fix in sacristy: Ammo spawn in the same room forever. Paper not showing after load a game (require a new game): after reloading, the papers are missing.

SMALL IMPROVEMENTS

Coins can be paired together up to 30 More hints on doors: added some signs on the door and on some keys

BALANCING

Knife damage changed from 10 to 18 (requires a new game) Knife animation speed up by X1.3 Zombies life decreased by 20

What to expect in 1.10

Interactive map Discharge useless objects Easy mode: life of the zombies decreased by 10, stack ammo up to 1500. Keyboard schemes suggested by users

All these fix apply ONLY to the PC/Steam Deck version.

I will release the osx update at the beginning of december

Follow the Steam page and the Discussion page for upcoming update.

Thanks for playing