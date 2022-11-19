The Hotel - update 1.07

Thanks everyone for the support and for bugs reporting.
I rushed the last 24 hours fixing the game as much that I can!
What's new in 1.07
BUG FIXED:
- "Naruto Glitch" on Zombies during paired animations: on some computers strange things happened. That was due to a problem between Timeline animation and rigidbody.
- Ammo fix in sacristy: Ammo spawn in the same room forever.
- Paper not showing after load a game (require a new game): after reloading, the papers are missing.
SMALL IMPROVEMENTS
- Coins can be paired together up to 30
- More hints on doors: added some signs on the door and on some keys
BALANCING
- Knife damage changed from 10 to 18 (requires a new game)
- Knife animation speed up by X1.3
- Zombies life decreased by 20
What to expect in 1.10
- Interactive map
- Discharge useless objects
- Easy mode: life of the zombies decreased by 10, stack ammo up to 1500.
- Keyboard schemes suggested by users
All these fix apply ONLY to the PC/Steam Deck version.
I will release the osx update at the beginning of december
Follow the Steam page and the Discussion page for upcoming update.
Thanks for playing
Changed files in this update