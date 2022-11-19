 Skip to content

The Hotel update for 19 November 2022

The Hotel - update 1.07

The Hotel - update 1.07 · Build 9974965 · Last edited by Wendy

Thanks everyone for the support and for bugs reporting.
I rushed the last 24 hours fixing the game as much that I can!

What's new in 1.07

BUG FIXED:

  1. "Naruto Glitch" on Zombies during paired animations: on some computers strange things happened. That was due to a problem between Timeline animation and rigidbody.
  2. Ammo fix in sacristy: Ammo spawn in the same room forever.
  3. Paper not showing after load a game (require a new game): after reloading, the papers are missing.

SMALL IMPROVEMENTS

  1. Coins can be paired together up to 30
  2. More hints on doors: added some signs on the door and on some keys

BALANCING

  1. Knife damage changed from 10 to 18 (requires a new game)
  2. Knife animation speed up by X1.3
  3. Zombies life decreased by 20

What to expect in 1.10

  1. Interactive map
  2. Discharge useless objects
  3. Easy mode: life of the zombies decreased by 10, stack ammo up to 1500.
  4. Keyboard schemes suggested by users

All these fix apply ONLY to the PC/Steam Deck version.
I will release the osx update at the beginning of december

Follow the Steam page and the Discussion page for upcoming update.

Thanks for playing

Changed files in this update

