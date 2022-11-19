 Skip to content

Medal of Guardians update for 19 November 2022

Fixed (Ver1.0.3)

Ver1.0.3 · Build 9974787 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • The problem that in rare cases a boss could be defeated the moment it appeared has been fixed again.

  • Fixed an issue where Life Pot that appeared with the Life Pot refining skill sometimes did not disappear over time.

  • Fixed a problem that allowed users to acquire more spheres than their maximum possession limit.

Please note that we will not be able to match players with different versions of the game.

