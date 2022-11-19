-
The problem that in rare cases a boss could be defeated the moment it appeared has been fixed again.
-
Fixed an issue where Life Pot that appeared with the Life Pot refining skill sometimes did not disappear over time.
-
Fixed a problem that allowed users to acquire more spheres than their maximum possession limit.
Medal of Guardians update for 19 November 2022
Fixed (Ver1.0.3)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update