- Fixed a bug where identical map seeds were outputting different maps
- Client connected players will now lose fuel and durability along with the host
- Equipment animations now tied in to player velocity
I Fought the Lawn update for 19 November 2022
Launch week day 5 patch notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
