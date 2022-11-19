 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

I Fought the Lawn update for 19 November 2022

Launch week day 5 patch notes

Share · View all patches · Build 9974638 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug where identical map seeds were outputting different maps
  • Client connected players will now lose fuel and durability along with the host
  • Equipment animations now tied in to player velocity

Changed files in this update

Depot 2181481
  • Loading history…
Depot 2181482
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link