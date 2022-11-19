 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Spartan Firefight update for 19 November 2022

Update 3.40

Share · View all patches · Build 9974513 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Adds a new matchmaking map: High Grounds
  • Adds a new rank: Legend
  • Adds armor coatings to shop
  • Adds new items to shop
  • Improves Marathon Stars rewards
  • Bug fixes and other improvements

Changed files in this update

Spartan Firefight Content Depot 1493531
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link