- Performance optimizations
- Added 5 new leaderboards! Total is 9 now. 8 will be wiped monthly. This month is still testing one, but starting next month, the winner of any monthly leaderboard will be able to choose 1 of many special parachute skins.
More details on how to claim it will be provided, stay tuned!
- Changes on controller script that should prevent random bug with weapon stuck in hands
- Boat got nitro boost
- Quads/ATV on mods should have current version from official maps
- Tank and Grenade launcher projectile should have way smaller random change of its direction after certain time
- End game panel will now highlight also players with most stabs and best accuracy in the match
WAR DUST update for 19 November 2022
New weekend update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
