 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

WAR DUST update for 19 November 2022

New weekend update

Share · View all patches · Build 9974476 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Performance optimizations
  • Added 5 new leaderboards! Total is 9 now. 8 will be wiped monthly. This month is still testing one, but starting next month, the winner of any monthly leaderboard will be able to choose 1 of many special parachute skins.
    More details on how to claim it will be provided, stay tuned!
  • Changes on controller script that should prevent random bug with weapon stuck in hands
  • Boat got nitro boost
  • Quads/ATV on mods should have current version from official maps
  • Tank and Grenade launcher projectile should have way smaller random change of its direction after certain time
  • End game panel will now highlight also players with most stabs and best accuracy in the match

Changed files in this update

WAR DUST Content Depot 957791
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link