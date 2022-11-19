 Skip to content

Arrival of Beasts update for 19 November 2022

NEW Tower Select Menu System, Balancing - EarlyAccess-B013

Fixes:

  • Demolished towers
  • Better visibility of challenge mode reward
  • Tower preview/show in headquarter correction of values
  • Tower preview/show in headquarter correction of leveling
  • Upgrading military path while opened tower show refresh
  • Module view stays open on leaving skillstar
  • Restart button on endless/random map
  • Text font size bugs
  • DEADHELL spawner fix -> fps problem fixed
  • Empty profile upload bug on profile controller
  • Team controlling for online actions more stable with checks
  • Spawning resources on endless map now registers on pathfinding map
  • Restart window removes protectbase menu

Added:

  • NEW: Tower Menu System with nice icons
  • NEW: Main Tower Menu visually changed

Changed:

  • BALANCING: Teleport spell -> less cooldown
  • BALANCING: Rewards on endless map now including your current rank
  • BALANCING: Liquid Final -> less beasts, more time
  • BALANCING: Liquid Storm -> less beasts, more time
  • Drone radius visually changed / better tower visuals
  • Gold display of beastkill improved
  • Autosave less stressful, no sound
  • Star animations fast

