NEW Tower Select Menu System, Balancing - EarlyAccess-B013

Fixes:
- Demolished towers
- Better visibility of challenge mode reward
- Tower preview/show in headquarter correction of values
- Tower preview/show in headquarter correction of leveling
- Upgrading military path while opened tower show refresh
- Module view stays open on leaving skillstar
- Restart button on endless/random map
- Text font size bugs
- DEADHELL spawner fix -> fps problem fixed
- Empty profile upload bug on profile controller
- Team controlling for online actions more stable with checks
- Spawning resources on endless map now registers on pathfinding map
- Restart window removes protectbase menu
Added:
- NEW: Tower Menu System with nice icons
- NEW: Main Tower Menu visually changed
Changed:
- BALANCING: Teleport spell -> less cooldown
- BALANCING: Rewards on endless map now including your current rank
- BALANCING: Liquid Final -> less beasts, more time
- BALANCING: Liquid Storm -> less beasts, more time
- Drone radius visually changed / better tower visuals
- Gold display of beastkill improved
- Autosave less stressful, no sound
- Star animations fast
