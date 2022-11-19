 Skip to content

Cards with Personalities update for 19 November 2022

1.0.3 Patch notes: Card description improvements

1.0.3 Patch notes: Card description improvements

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • The cards should have better descriptions for what they actually do
  • The bosses should have better descriptions for what they actually do
  • General text improvements

Hope you enjoy the game!

/ Sebastian

