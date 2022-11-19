Territory – Alpha 5.11 – Default Branch – Tunes and stuff

Added
- Added 13 unique pieces of music to the mix making a total of 24, thanks to Eitan Epstein Music
- Sounds for repairing stuff
- Tooltip info for smelting items
Changed
- Territory Logo updated in intro vid
- Stopped dandelion effects at night
- Tweaked some of the particle effects to be more performant
- Lots of improvements to item sounds
- Tweaks and improvements to consumable items. Most items are consumable but best to check their effects in the tooltip beforehand 😉
- Pigs now arrive quite soon after adding pig food to the farm. It’s not recommended to harvest pigs until you need actually need the meat as your meat may become spoiled if not stored appropriately.
- Reduced smelting times of gold items into gold bars and coin
Fixed
- Fixed an issue with planter interaction in multiplayer
- Animal fat can now be consume fix using the quickslot key
- Tiny random delay to weapon firing to try and fix that small stutter on firing weapons. This also adds a little bit more realism to gunplay
