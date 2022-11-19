 Skip to content

Grid Force - Mask of the Goddess update for 19 November 2022

Update 19-11-2022

Update 19-11-2022

  • Fix on not visible characters in the map
  • Fix bug preventing players from reaching level 10 in certain conditions
  • AI changing VFX now don't become huge when using size increasing skills
  • Bug Fix - slow down in Dakini Peak fixed
  • Bug Fix - Loud Rerun - Smokoloko would appear dead in the second time.
  • Bug Fix - Fix a camera problem in Deedra Rerun
  • Game balancing - Enemies Arrmour and HP curve nerfed
  • Game balancing - Characters evolution level 8, 9 and 10 reduced
  • Fixed Variable forcing The Presence to be recruitable even after choosing to sacrife her
  • Fixed Koniko coming back after Maiden Shrine
  • Fixed particle of Quilla that covers the visibility
  • Nerfed a lot of the Presence in the dream
  • Nerfed Maiden's boss fight
  • Fixed a bug preventing the speed bar not showing the correct level after being upgraded
  • Fixed maiden mask, now the attack works
  • Big Update - level design of the Dream and Dakini Peak remade, nerfed guardians a lot and sigils dropped by them
  • Fixed mask restoring system, you can now go back to the menu during pina, Lin and other sections of the game without losing the masks
  • Reintroduced combo system
  • Changed rerun fights difficulty of ascenso mountain
  • Fixed challenge in the rerun of Ascenso Mountain

