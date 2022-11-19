Update 19-11-2022

- Fix on not visible characters in the map
- Fix bug preventing players from reaching level 10 in certain conditions
- AI changing VFX now don't become huge when using size increasing skills
- Bug Fix - slow down in Dakini Peak fixed
- Bug Fix - Loud Rerun - Smokoloko would appear dead in the second time.
- Bug Fix - Fix a camera problem in Deedra Rerun
- Game balancing - Enemies Arrmour and HP curve nerfed
- Game balancing - Characters evolution level 8, 9 and 10 reduced
- Fixed Variable forcing The Presence to be recruitable even after choosing to sacrife her
- Fixed Koniko coming back after Maiden Shrine
- Fixed particle of Quilla that covers the visibility
- Nerfed a lot of the Presence in the dream
- Nerfed Maiden's boss fight
- Fixed a bug preventing the speed bar not showing the correct level after being upgraded
- Fixed maiden mask, now the attack works
- Big Update - level design of the Dream and Dakini Peak remade, nerfed guardians a lot and sigils dropped by them
- Fixed mask restoring system, you can now go back to the menu during pina, Lin and other sections of the game without losing the masks
- Reintroduced combo system
- Changed rerun fights difficulty of ascenso mountain
- Fixed challenge in the rerun of Ascenso Mountain
