 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Purgo box update for 19 November 2022

11/19

Share · View all patches · Build 9974123 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixing bugs related to souls
Translated the notification when acquiring rare items in the English version

Changed files in this update

Purgo box Content Depot 1680701
  • Loading history…
Purgo boxEn Depot 1680702
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link