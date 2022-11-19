 Skip to content

Medal of Guardians update for 19 November 2022

Fixed (Ver 1.0.2)

Ver 1.0.2 · Build 9973937

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Fixed problem with achievements not being unlocked.

  • Fixed a problem where the names of bosses were not synchronized among players.

  • Fixed a rare problem where bosses were sometimes defeated the moment they appeared.

  • The initial selection stage on the stage selection screen has been changed to the training range.

Please note that we will not be able to match players with different versions of the game.

