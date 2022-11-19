-
Fixed problem with achievements not being unlocked.
-
Fixed a problem where the names of bosses were not synchronized among players.
-
Fixed a rare problem where bosses were sometimes defeated the moment they appeared.
-
The initial selection stage on the stage selection screen has been changed to the training range.
Medal of Guardians update
Fixed (Ver 1.0.2)
Changed files in this update