Changed tutorial text
Added steam deck support
Increased initial spawn rate of basic enemies at 0-15 to 1.5 seconds from 2 seconds
Compressed audio files
Quoin update for 19 November 2022
Bug Fixes and Improvements 1.0.4
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed tutorial text
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update