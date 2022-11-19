 Skip to content

Quoin update for 19 November 2022

Bug Fixes and Improvements 1.0.4

Build 9973776 · Last edited by Wendy

Changed tutorial text
Added steam deck support
Increased initial spawn rate of basic enemies at 0-15 to 1.5 seconds from 2 seconds
Compressed audio files

