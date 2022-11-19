- The ability of the AI to estimate how the distance between ships has changed per turn was worsened. This will make the AI less accurate in artillery combat.
- Several bugs have been fixed.
Naval Hurricane update for 19 November 2022
Update 0.096a. Bugfixes and reduced AI accuracy.
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update