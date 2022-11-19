 Skip to content

Naval Hurricane update for 19 November 2022

Update 0.096a. Bugfixes and reduced AI accuracy.

Share · View all patches · Build 9973677 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. The ability of the AI to estimate how the distance between ships has changed per turn was worsened. This will make the AI less accurate in artillery combat.
  2. Several bugs have been fixed.

