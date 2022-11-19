- (Berserker) Adjusted the placement of the berserker skull to not occlude vision to the class ability information. (TIP: Class ability information is shown on your left hand when your ability menu is out.)
- (Astral Shards) Updated the icon for the account rank 5 chronicle reward.
- (Player) Slightly decreased the sliding locomotion speed.
- (Vohril's Stand) Raised an auroris altar that was previously halfway into the ground.
- (Notebook) Removed an extra (unneeded) image from the questing page.
- (Merchants) Fixed an issue where sometimes traveling merchants would break.
- (Mana Drop) Mana drops, which are used to recharge a cleric's healing ability will now only drop for clerics. (TIP: As a cleric you can see how much mana you have by the crystals
- (Enemies) Potential fix for enemies freezing/not moving while in a party.
Redemption's Guild update for 19 November 2022
Patch 0.902 is now live!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
