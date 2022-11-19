Ver2.00 Update

Search time added

TIME BONUS added to the branch map

Past results display added at the entrance

RTA for defeating a boss added at the entrance

RTA for reaching the step is added at the entrance.

10-minute challenge added at the entrance.

Added heroine capture total display at the left of the screen during search

Fixed a bug that wood is obtained instead of iron when blowing up iron treasure chests.

Changed LvUp conditions for each room, and changed the value of gems, mithril, and adamantite.

Fixed a bug in the LvUp screen that the display was omitted when the level reached 100 or more.

Fixed a bug that captured magic stone bonus (ENERGY) was not added at the end of search.

Adjusted the balance of each map, increased the amount of marbles, increased the amount of wood, increased the amount of clocks on the B3F map.









