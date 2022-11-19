 Skip to content

Beneath Oresa update for 19 November 2022

0.2.17

Share · View all patches · Build 9973372

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Improvements / Additions

  • Added VSync support
  • Expanded screen resolutions, ratios and refresh rates support

Fixes

  • Fixed issue Consumable cards not being consumed after play

Changed files in this update

Depot 1803401
