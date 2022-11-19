Improvements / Additions
- Added VSync support
- Expanded screen resolutions, ratios and refresh rates support
Fixes
- Fixed issue Consumable cards not being consumed after play
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Improvements / Additions
Fixes
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update