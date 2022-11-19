The Poachers Update Hotfix 3

Changes
- Visual updates around the various water/liquid features in the Savannah Dungeons.
Fixes
- Fixed an issue where a chest on the Savannah 8 dungeon floor was always empty
- Fixed issue where units would not fade out of focus during combat while using the Ghost effect from Hallow Haunt
- Fixed issue where discovering a recipe for an ingredient that’s already in your inventory could cause a duplicate ingredient to appear in cooking experiment options
- Fixed issue where the combat UI HP bars would not start showing the correct health value on enemies during Hallow Haunt.
- Fixed issue where difficulty scaling was affecting more than just an enemy’s primary stats
- Reduced the bonus dodge chance gained by monsters during Hallow Haunt to 33%
- Fixed Farm action buttons no longer being clickable with the mouse
- Fixed click to move handling so that click to move “state” can be held during protagonist animations, such as when interacting with crops on the farm.
- Fixed some sorting issues on the farm
- Adjusted some colliders in dungeon floors to prevent player getting stuck or pushed out of bounds
- Fixed the dropdown arrows on the new game setup not being clickable
- Fixed some typos
- Fixed dialog error triggered when viewing the Savannah 5 Stonebreaker statue after Mason moves to Savannah 7
- Fixed some cases where it was possible to repeat an interaction before it fully completed, causing exceptions when data attempted to update twice
- Fixed Time Played on the the load game menu not displaying total hours when selecting a world slot
- Fixed Male Lamias facing the wrong direction when carrying goods back from storage, while working at the docks
- Attempted a fix to an issue where companion jump animations could fail to complete on slower machines
Changed files in this update