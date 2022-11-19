 Skip to content

Cloud Meadow update for 19 November 2022

The Poachers Update Hotfix 3

Last edited by Wendy

Changes

  • Visual updates around the various water/liquid features in the Savannah Dungeons.

Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where a chest on the Savannah 8 dungeon floor was always empty
  • Fixed issue where units would not fade out of focus during combat while using the Ghost effect from Hallow Haunt
  • Fixed issue where discovering a recipe for an ingredient that’s already in your inventory could cause a duplicate ingredient to appear in cooking experiment options
  • Fixed issue where the combat UI HP bars would not start showing the correct health value on enemies during Hallow Haunt.
  • Fixed issue where difficulty scaling was affecting more than just an enemy’s primary stats
  • Reduced the bonus dodge chance gained by monsters during Hallow Haunt to 33%
  • Fixed Farm action buttons no longer being clickable with the mouse
  • Fixed click to move handling so that click to move “state” can be held during protagonist animations, such as when interacting with crops on the farm.
  • Fixed some sorting issues on the farm
  • Adjusted some colliders in dungeon floors to prevent player getting stuck or pushed out of bounds
  • Fixed the dropdown arrows on the new game setup not being clickable
  • Fixed some typos
  • Fixed dialog error triggered when viewing the Savannah 5 Stonebreaker statue after Mason moves to Savannah 7
  • Fixed some cases where it was possible to repeat an interaction before it fully completed, causing exceptions when data attempted to update twice
  • Fixed Time Played on the the load game menu not displaying total hours when selecting a world slot
  • Fixed Male Lamias facing the wrong direction when carrying goods back from storage, while working at the docks
  • Attempted a fix to an issue where companion jump animations could fail to complete on slower machines

