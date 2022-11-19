Cardiac Event Recorder - Update #64

New Monster

I got a new glyph monster for you this time! The final glyph slot went to Chionotoh the ice glyph!

Also, for the overachievers out there, you can now earn new Sublime medals in Endless mode! These are retroactive, but you must complete a run via heartbreak as any character so that the game will update and save your totals.

Early Access updated game version to v7.15

Content Added

1 monster to love (Total: 92)

2 new dreams to fulfill (Total: 614)

Sublime medals can now be earned in Endless

Decreased the time between Duality's attacks

Bug Fixes

The Link Synapse would warn that Lovely Hearts, Tiny Wings, and Starry Night were for inactive shot types

During Shiny battles, letting a part escape would visually remove the shy pink combo tint until the next time the love bar was filled

It was possible for the Self Doubt event to trigger at levels above the difficulty maximum. Excess levels are always reduced at the start of each stage, but this now occurs at the start of this event too.

A suspended run would rarely fail to load if you scored over 4096 motes in the previous battle before saving

Coming Up for v7.X

These are the 4 remaining common monsters in the order I will release them!

Ventra

Guardian Soul

Shanx

Alter Shanx

These are the 7 remaining events (2 are shiny battles)

Knot Knott

Shanx

Chemory

Hadesoh

Astrayo

Syncron

(???)

I don't have an order for the events since I tend to jump around between them while working. Shanx's will probably be last considering she will be the final common monster.

Next update will be on December 2nd!

