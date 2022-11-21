 Skip to content

SVFI update for 21 November 2022

SVFI 3.19 Updates

Build 9973028 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Features

  • NCNN RIFE-v4 Series now support both Spatial TTA and Forward Ensemble(Spacial/Time Test Time Augmentation), slower process speed for better quality
  • New GmfSs VFI Models of primaris , an alternate model for "up" model, a free Targeted optimization DLC is required

Optimization

  • Remove SVFI's version title metadata embedding of video output
  • Add back H264,10bit for CPU encoding presets.
  • Optimize high precision (16bit) workflow with better quality at a slight cost of speed.
  • CPU-AV1 encoding is now using -crf as quality control parameter.
  • Fix other known bugs

