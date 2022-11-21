SVFI 3.19 Updates

New Features
- NCNN RIFE-v4 Series now support both Spatial TTA and Forward Ensemble(Spacial/Time Test Time Augmentation), slower process speed for better quality
- New GmfSs VFI Models of primaris , an alternate model for "up" model, a free Targeted optimization DLC is required
Optimization
- Remove SVFI's version title metadata embedding of video output
- Add back H264,10bit for CPU encoding presets.
- Optimize high precision (16bit) workflow with better quality at a slight cost of speed.
- CPU-AV1 encoding is now using
-crfas quality control parameter.
- Fix other known bugs
Changed files in this update