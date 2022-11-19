 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Death Duel VR Playtest update for 19 November 2022

Locomotion Improvement Update Nov 19th, 2022

Share · View all patches · Build 9972812 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Smoothed locomotion movement, no more shaking while moving fast.
  • Added Hands Adjustment under VR Option
  • Fixed Auto Calibration for Samurai
  • Fixed some minor bugs.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1950191
  • Loading history…
Depot 1950192
  • Loading history…
Depot 1950193
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link