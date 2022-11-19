- Smoothed locomotion movement, no more shaking while moving fast.
- Added Hands Adjustment under VR Option
- Fixed Auto Calibration for Samurai
- Fixed some minor bugs.
Death Duel VR Playtest update for 19 November 2022
Locomotion Improvement Update Nov 19th, 2022
Patchnotes via Steam Community
