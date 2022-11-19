Dota 2 update for 19 November 2022
ClientVersion 5551
There are no official patch notes available for this build.
The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.
General
- Updated localization files for Bulgarian, Finnish, German, Spanish - Spain, Traditional Chinese, Portuguese - Brazil, Czech, Danish, French, Greek, Hungarian, Italian, Korean, Spanish - Latin America, Norwegian, Polish, Portuguese - Portugal, Simplified Chinese, Swedish, Thai, Turkish, Ukrainian, Vietnamese, Dutch, Japanese, Romanian, and Russian
Heroes
- npc_dota_hero_razor: Versus scale increased from
0.71to
0.9(+0.19)
- npc_dota_hero_warlock: ItemSlots/4/TextureWidth increased from
512to
1024(+512)
- npc_dota_hero_lone_druid: ItemSlots/4/TextureWidth increased from
512to
1024(+512)
- npc_dota_hero_undying: ItemSlots/4/TextureWidth increased from
512to
1024(+512)
Extra notes