Patch notes v1.1.6

- Added better screen-res settings
- Added more UI sound effects
- Added more UI tooltips / direction
- Fixed infected achievement
- Fixed winning-screen overlay on main-menu
- Fixed diamond grab seeker rotations
- Lee
