 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Just Act Natural update for 18 November 2022

Patch notes v1.1.6

Share · View all patches · Build 9972147 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added better screen-res settings
  • Added more UI sound effects
  • Added more UI tooltips / direction
  • Fixed infected achievement
  • Fixed winning-screen overlay on main-menu
  • Fixed diamond grab seeker rotations
  • Lee

Changed files in this update

Just Act Natural Content Depot 1485081
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link