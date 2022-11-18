Update #1 ver. EA 1.1

Gameplay changes
Game
- The screen will stop after loading, and the countdown to start the map will begin
Capture the Flag
- Now you can set the number of winning flags to 3 and 5
- Adjusted interface
Factory
- The bullets now travel through the pipes in a fixed fashion instead of a random one
Disco
- Added idle dancing Bulanci animation
- Decreased the volume of the floor dance pads
Mine
- Smaller zone of activation
- Bigger zone of explosion
- Activates 1.5 sec after placing
- Explosion after 1 sec
- Fixed the sound of the mine
Bug fixes
- Fixed visual glitch on low detail settings on Intel graphic card
- Reworked artificial intelligence
- Adjusted the options of user interface
- Adjusted the options of sound
- Fixed various bugs in the interface
- Title screen with language selection will now show only once
- Fixed the shadow of a dead Bulanek
- Fixed a bug that prevents DJ from playing music occasionally
- Fixed various minor bugs
Changed files in this update