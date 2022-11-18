 Skip to content

Bulanci update for 18 November 2022

Update #1 ver. EA 1.1

Update #1 ver. EA 1.1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Gameplay changes

Game
  • The screen will stop after loading, and the countdown to start the map will begin
Capture the Flag
  • Now you can set the number of winning flags to 3 and 5
  • Adjusted interface
Factory
  • The bullets now travel through the pipes in a fixed fashion instead of a random one
Disco
  • Added idle dancing Bulanci animation
  • Decreased the volume of the floor dance pads
Mine
  • Smaller zone of activation
  • Bigger zone of explosion
  • Activates 1.5 sec after placing
  • Explosion after 1 sec
  • Fixed the sound of the mine

Bug fixes

  • Fixed visual glitch on low detail settings on Intel graphic card
  • Reworked artificial intelligence
  • Adjusted the options of user interface
  • Adjusted the options of sound
  • Fixed various bugs in the interface
  • Title screen with language selection will now show only once
  • Fixed the shadow of a dead Bulanek
  • Fixed a bug that prevents DJ from playing music occasionally
  • Fixed various minor bugs

