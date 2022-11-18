 Skip to content

Cthulhu: Books of Ancients Prologue update for 18 November 2022

Prologue Release

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear horror lovers,

We're glad to announce the Prologue for our horror game Cthulhu: Books of Ancients.
You can play it for free on Steam.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2204500/Cthulhu_Books_of_Ancients_Prologue/

