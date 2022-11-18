V0.1.7 release

Hey guys! Decided to make a new minor update instead of a patch, that adds a lot of new stuff and now removed the late-Halloween decorations

Gameplay

Updated the player-model, it's now more optimized and introduces 2 new cosmetics: Trench Coat | Shirtless

Melee impact sounds are now synchronized and also have different sounds

Crouch footsteps have been added

General

· I may have included some misspellings in some weapons/consumables, but I didn't have time to fix them as I was looking forwards to the new features to add, and the high priority issues

Maps

No more Halloween decorations for all maps

Bugs

Character customization now will show ALL cosmetics, no matter what

Crates and presents now work (again lmao)

Settings

New head-bob options: Modern | Legacy | Off

This update may seem very small but it changes the feel of the game and adds new improvements, also in recent updates I'll be working on key replacement as most of the community wants that, and if I do have time I'll be working on a new game-mode which for now I keep it as a surprise.

If the update isn't out on library, try restarting Steam and then update might be there.